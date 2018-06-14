Breaking News

Boy, Who Disguises as Lady Arrested in Niger

A boy, identified as Shamsu Abubakar, who disguises as a lady to dupe unsuspecting men, has been nabbed by Police in Minna, Niger State.
The 18-year-old boy said he has defrauded many men who he had seduced with feminine antics.
He was arrested dressed in a long hijab, wrapper, makeup and a pair of female leather slippers and hand bag to match.
Shamsu, who resides in Sayako community along Maitumbi Road, Minna, confessed that he had been in the trade for months and had succeeded in duping lots of men.
He disclosed that he was selling toilet soaps and detergents on the streets of Minna for months before going into the new trade, which he said is “more lucrative, but dangerous.”
Speaking during his parade, Niger State Police Command Spokesman, ASP Muhammed Abubakar, said the suspect was arrested by Police detectives attached to ‘A’ Division of the Command in Minna, following a tip-off. He said: “When the suspect was confronted by the Police on why he dressed that way, the suspect confessed that it was to enable him get money from men, who show interest or stop him on the streets.” According to the suspect; “I am a secondary school leaver and my business name is Maryam. My main business is just to parade myself on the street, disguised as a lady and always ask for money from such men that stopped me and approached me for friendship.
“If they insisted on seeing me later, I always exchanged telephone numbers with them and requested for between N200 and N500 from such men. I have succeeded with many of them.
“I have cleverly been rejecting all advances towards taking me to any hotel or their houses knowing well that I will be exposed. So we normally end our business transactions on the major streets and in the cars. I postpone our meeting till another day.”

