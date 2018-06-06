Breaking News

Breaking: Senator Oduah Dumps PDP for APGA

There are indications that a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
She was on Wednesday led to the APGA National secretariat by Senator Victor Umeh and received by the APGA National Chairman, Dr. Victor Oye.
This is prior to her formal announcement to the effect. No reason has been given for detection.
Her defection thus brought the number of APGA Senators to two, apart from the six House of Representatives members in the National Assembly.

…More details later

