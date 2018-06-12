Buhari Apologies to Abiola’s Family as Daughter Says Award Is Reconciliation, Healing

Prsident Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, on behalf of the Federal Government apologised to the family of MKO Abiola, over the annulment of June 12, 1993 election, presumably won by the late business mogul.

The President apologised at the Special National Honours Investiture and award presentation to heroes of June 12, 1993 poll, which was annulled by the defunct Ibrahim Babangida regime.

He said the decision to hold the event was not to open old wounds but to bury negative sides of June 12 and its ill-feelings, hatred, frustrations and agony.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians across national divides to accept the annulment of the June 12, 1993 poll in good faith.

“I honestly invite all Nigerians across all our national divides to accept it in good faith. Our action today is to bury the negative sides of June 12, the side of ill feelings, hates, frustration and agony.

“What we are doing is celebrating and appreciating the positive sides of June 12.

“The June 12, which reinstated democracy and freedom, the June 12 that overcame our various divides and the June that produced unity and national cohesion.

“This is the June 12 we are celebrating today and we will nurture it to our next generation

“Accordingly, on behalf of the Federal Government, I tender the nation’s apology to the family of late MKO Abiola who got the highest votes and to those that lost their loved ones in the course of June 12 struggle,” he said.

President Buhari asked for a minute silence in honour of late MKO Abiola and those that lost their lives in the struggle for the actualisation of June 12.

Meanwhile, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, the daughter of lateAbiola, said President Buhari has brought reconciliation and healing to Nigeria by recognising her father.

Hafsat, who spoke in an emotion-laden voice during the presentation of the award to her late father, thanked the Federal Government for the conferment of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late politician.

She said the award to her father and other Nigerians meant so much to her.

Hafsat was invited by her elder brother, Kola Abiola, to speak on behalf of the Abiola family, at the investiture of the posthumous award on their father held at the presidential villa.

“It is difficult to try to stand in the shoes of a giant of one of the greatest human beings that the world ever had. But that is the responsibility that I bear today.

“Even for Chief MKO Abiola, it was difficult to imagine how he would speak to Nigerians in his inauguration speech.

“My mum told me how he would stand in front of the mirror, preparing the speech because the results were coming in and he thought he would surely deliver the speech.

“You know he was a stammering and he would start … fellow Nigerians and he never really got pass fellow Nigerians.

“He would say a few words and then reply not like that, and he would start again,” she stated

She said her father’s love for Nigerians was unparalleled, leading him to die for Nigeria instead of compromising the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

“Although he was Yoruba, he loved Hausas, Kanuris, Efiks, Igbos and all, you just needed to be a Nigerian,” she said.

