Buhari Approves Appointment of 26 Justices to Appeal Court, FHC, FCT Court

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of new 12 Justices for the Court of Appeal, 9 for the Federal High Court and 7 for the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Their appointment followed recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

A statement by the NJC signed by the Director of Information at the NJC, Mr. Soji Oye, said the 12 new Justices of the appellate court are Justice P. A. Mahmud, Justice F. O. Ojo, Justice I. A. Andenyangsto, Justice G. O. Kolawole, Justice B. B. Aliyu, Justice Ebiowei Tobi, Justice J. G. Abundaga, Justice A. S. Umar, Justice A. M. Talba, Justice A. M. Bayero, Justice A. M. Lamido and Justice M. B. Idris. Those elevated to the Federal High Court bench are; Sunday Bassey Onu, Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi, Peter O. Lifu, Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata, Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs), Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon, Aminu Bappa Aliyu, Tijjani Garba Ringim and Nkeonye Evelyn Maha.

While Binta Mohammed, Modupe Osho-Adebiyi, Gaba Venchak Simon, Babangida Hassan, Akobi Iyabeni Anna, Samirah Umar Bature and Asmau Akanbi Yusuf were appointed Judges of the FCT High Court.

The statement disclosed that whereas the new Justices of the Court of Appeal will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Friday.

Those appointed for the Federal High Court will be sworn-in on June 25, while swearing-in of the new Judges of the FCT High Court will take place at the Supreme Court on June 26.

