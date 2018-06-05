Breaking News

Buhari Forwards Abdulkafarati’s Name to Senate as Next CJ of Federal High Court

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday forwarded the name of Justice Adamu Abdulkafarati to the Senate for confirmation as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.
The request was contained in a letter to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki at plenary.
The letter read in part:”I write to request for the confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Adamu Abdulkafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.
“It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate considers and confirms the nominee in its usual expeditious manner,” the letter said.

