Buhari Hails Super Eagles for Defeating Iceland 2 – 0 as Okocha Heaps Praises on Coach

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hailed the Super Eagles on the team victory over Iceland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria rose from their defeat on their opening game 0 – 2 to Croatia to defeat Iceland 2-0 on Friday afternoon in their second group match played in Volgograd, Russia.

Iceland had earlier held Argentina to a 1 – 1 draw.

The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina expressed delight at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young Nigerian players.

He urged the players not to limit themselves but sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against Argentina in the final group match slated for next week.

He said: “I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament. With determination, nothing is impossible.”

The President urged Nigerians to continue to rally round the Nigerian ambassadors with their prayers and other forms of support.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles international and captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha praised Coach Gernot Rohr for accepting criticisms and changing his tactics, leading to Nigeria’s victory over Iceland.

Okocha, speaking on Supersports after the Super Eagles’ 2-0 victory over Iceland, noted that it is difficult for coaches these days to accept criticisms, but with Rohr doing that, he should be commended.

Recall that Okocha had blamed the 2-0 loss to Croatia in the first match to lack of having a creative midfielder, urging Rohr to play Iwobi in the midfield.

In his words: “I think I am a little better now. I was a bit nervous going into this match, but I must commend Coach Gernot Rohr for accepting criticisms and changing tactics for this game. It is difficult for coaches these days to accept criticisms, as they always prefer to stick to their plans, but his change of tactics has granted Nigeria victory.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria started the campaign against Iceland slowly, becoming the first team in the 2018 World Cup not to have a shot in the first 45 minutes of action.

But they came out a different side in the second half with four shots on target, converting two in the process. Victor Moses lofted a pass towards Ahmed Musa in the 49th minute, and he controlled the ball and smashed in the half volley.

The Nigerian striker would go on to get his brace in the 75th minute when he found space on the left, beat Iceland defender Kari Arnason and rounded goalkeeper Hannes Por Halldorsson before slamming the ball into the net.

Musa is now the first Nigerian player to score a brace in two FIFA World Cup matches.

Nigeria will face Argentina in the last group match in St Petersburg on Tuesday, 26th June, in a match where the winner will qualify for the round of sixteen, while Iceland face group leaders Croatia in Rostov-on-Don.

Iceland had a chance to reduce the scoreline in the 89th minute, when they got a penalty, awarded by the VAR but Gylfi Sigurdsson went on to miss it.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

