Change Negative Perception of Judiciary, CJN Tells New Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen on Tuesday told judges that they have a duty to change the negative perception of the public towards the judiciary.

He said that the country judiciary has been in the eye of a storm in recent times.

Justice Onnoghen who stated this while administering the oath of office and allegiance on seven new judges of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that he had initiated far reaching reforms and every hand should be on desk to actualise its objectives.

He enjoined the judges not to forget the spirits and words of the oath they have taken, and ensure that they are guided in arriving at their decision by laws, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“Don’t get emotionally involve in matters before you. Hear both side of the story (that is the case) before you and master the pleadings before deciding,” he said.

Justice Onnoghen tasked judges to be courageous because their shoulders rest the hope of every Nigerians who may have cause to come before them with case.

He also admonished the new judges to be in charge of their courts and on top of the game by been in control of your Courts.

Justice Onnoghen charged them “not to turn themselves into political tools in the hands of politicians who may wish to use them in achieving their selfish ends.”

“Don’t allow yourself to be a victim of political wrangling,” he stated.

