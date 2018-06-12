Court Jails Former Plateau Gov, Joshua Dariye for 14 Years

The law took its course Tuesday as another former governor was jailed for 14 years over fraud related issue.

Recall two weeks ago, Senator Jolly Nyame, former governor of Taraba State was jailed for 14 years for filtering away the state’s money for personal use.

In another landmark judgment, Tuesday, the same judge, Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT Federal High Court, who sent Nyame to prison, also jailed another firmer Governor and Senator, representing Plateau Central.

The court ordered that he spends the next 14 years in jail.

He was found guilty of diverting N1.162bn state ecological funds while he was governor between 1999 and 2007.

He was first arraigned on a 23-count charge for the offence in 2007.

The court sentenced Dariye to two years in prison for criminal breach of trust and 14 years for criminal misappropriation of funds.

The sentences are to run concurrently. The court gave no option of fine.

Before the sentence Dariye had begged for mercy.

The court said the imposition of the maximum sentence was to serve as deterrent to public office holders.

Delivering judgment in the fraud charges brought against Senator Dariye by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the court found Dariye liable of breach of trust and criminal misappropriation.

According to the EFCC, the former Governor diverted the funds into the account of Ebenezer Ratnen Venture, which is alleged to be one of the companies through which he allegedly siphoned the public funds.

The court in the judgment held that Dariye as a public servant entrusted with and having dominion over N1.162bn ecological funds for Plateau State was guilty with the manner the cheque was cleared and disbursed contrary to the real intent of the fund.

The Judge in addition found Dariye guilty of causing his state a loss of over N600m out of the N1.162bn ecological fund.

The court found that only N550m out of the money was paid by Dariye to Plateau State Government.

He was found to have diverted N160m to Ebenezer Retina Ventures, a company owned by him.

