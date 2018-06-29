Court Orders EFCC to Unfreeze Account Linked to Nyako’s Son, Abdulaziz

The prosecution of Abdulaziz, Nyako suffered a set back on Friday as a Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to unfreeze the account of Abdullaziz Nyako and a company linked to him.

The court, however refused to ordered the anti-graft commission to pay Abdulaziz the sum of N10bm for unlawful freezing of the account and general damages suffered by the plaintiffs.

Justice Babatunde Quadri also refused to grant relief five which sought for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondent and its agents from taking any untoward action against the applicants.

Abdulaziz is the son of former Adamawa Governor, Murtala Nyako, and a serving Senator representing Adamawa South Senatorial District.

The younger Nyako, Nengiofori Jumbo and Blue Opal Nigeria Ltd, in 2015, filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC over freezing of their accounts and sealing of the Hillview Estate, Abuja, belonging to Nyako.

Delivering judgement on the matter, Friday, Justice Quadri held that the action of the EFCC was a gross violation of the fundamental rights of the applicants as guaranteed under relevant sections of the constitution.

In the judgment, the Judge held that the sealing and forfeiture of the applicants’ property by the EFCC was unlawful and oppressive.

“In conclusion, the application has merit, same is hereby granted but with following indications, that is, only reliefs 1, 2, and 3 are expressly granted while reliefs 4,5 and 6 are refused.

“The commission is hereby ordered to unfreeze the account of the applicants unconditionally and forthwith.

“The commission, having sealed up the premises of the applicants since July 2014, should unseal it forthwith or better still open up the Hillview Estate immediately,” the Judge ordered.

Meanwhile, Nyako, Abdulaziz and Zulkifikk Abba, Abubakar Aliyu as well as five firms are standing trial before Justice Okon Abangnof Federal High Court, Abuja.

The defendants were arraigned on a 37-count charge of money laundering, involving alleged diversion of over N29bn belonging to the Adamawa government.

The firms joined in the suit were Blue Opal Limited, Sebore Farms and Extension Limited, Pagoda Fortunes Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited and Crust Energy Limited.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

