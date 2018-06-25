Court Remands Female Lawyer Husband Killer in Kirikiri Prison

The 48-year-old female lawyer, Udeme Otike-Odibi, who allegedly killed her husband for infedility, has been remanded at Kirikiri prison after she was arraigned for murder at Igbosere, High Court, Lagos, Monday.

Udeme reportedly killed her 52-year-old husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi at their Lekki-Lagos home by chopping off his penis after accusing him of extra marital affairs.

Mrs Udeme, 47, was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on a two-count charge of murder and misconduct with regard to a corpse.

She however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Lagos State prosecutor, Sunmonu Babatunde, had told the court that the accused committed the alleged offences on May 3, at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos.

He said that the accused stabbed her husband and mutilated his corpse by cutting off his genitals.

The offences contravened Sections 165 (b) and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 165 (b) provides five-year imprisonment while Section 223 also stipulates death.

The Judge, Adedayo Akintoye, however remanded the accused in prison and adjourned the case until October 8 and 9 for hearing.

The accused first appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in prison pending the Directorate of Public Prosecutions legal advice.

