Court Strikes Out PDP’s Suit Challenging May 13 LG Poll in Oyo

The Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Thursday dismissed the suit, instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, challenging the conduct of the May 13 local government election in Oyo State.

In the suit, the PDP had challenged the conduct of the election by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYISEC).

Also joined as defendants in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oyo State governor and the State House of Assembly.

The PDP had on March 29 instituted a court action against the conduct of the elections into the local councils and the newly created Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel in a ruling held that the matter bordered on creation of councils and conduct of elections into the local government councils on which the court has no jurisdiction to entertain.

“The constitution clearly states that the Federal High Court has no jurisdiction to hear this case because it is outside Section 251 of the constitution.

“The fact that the first defendant is a Federal Government agency does not confer jurisdiction on this court.

“I will therefore decline jurisdiction to entertain the case and it is hereby struck out,’ the Judge said.

The Oyo PDP had filed 10 grounds why the court should restrain INEC from conducting the local government election.

Some of the grounds include that INEC has no constitutional power to assist OYISEC to conduct local government election and that INEC has no constitutional power to release the voters’ cards to OYISEC.

