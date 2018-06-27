Court Turns Down Bail Applicantiion by Convicted Former Taraba Gov, Nyame

An FCT High Court sitting at Gudu, Abuja, on Wednesday, turned down an applicatio by the convicted former Taraba State Governor Reverend Jolly Nyame, for bail, pending the outcome of an appeal he lodged against his conviction.

Nyame, who was on May 30, sentenced to 14 years imprisonment without the option of fine for diverting public funds to the tune of N1.64bn, prayed the trial court to grant him bail on health ground.

In the motion dated June 27, Nyame’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, told the court that his client was hypertensive and diabetic.

Ojo, who maintained that the convicted ex-Governor’s health had badly deteriorated since he was sentenced, said there was need for his client to have access to his traditional herbal medicine.

“My client has been living with these conditions for about 10 years now, and he had sought permission from the Prison authorities in Kuje, Abuja, to be allowed to be given herbal medicine, but his request was rebuffed,” Nyame’s lawyer added.

He further told the court that a medical report that was issued by the Taraba State Hospital on June 19, 2018, indicated that Nyame could lose his life if he was not released from Prison.

In support of the application, Ojo tendered the said medical report before the Court, as well as the request letter that was turned down by the prison authority.

“My lord, these exhibits are medical reports attached to the affidavit in support of the application,” the lawyer submitted, saying his client was not allowed access to those that wanted to give him the herbal medicine.

“Whatever must have been responsible for their decision whether right or wrong, the point is that he was not allowed access to them,” he added, arguing further that ill-health constituted “special and exceptional circumstances” to enable his client be granted bail after his conviction.

But counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which prosecuted the ex-Governor, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), opposed the bail application, contending that Nyame’s lawyer failed to support his request with necessary materials that would allow the court to exercise its discretion in his favour.

“My lord, mere medical reasons will not suffice for the applicant to be granted bail after conviction. This is because Nyame as a convict has lost the right to medical facility of his choice, but the one that is provided by the prison authorities,” Jacobs argued.

In her ruling, trial Justice Adebukola Banjoko who convicted the ex-Governor, said she was not minded to accede to the request.

Justice Banjoko noted that medical reports presented to the court were conflicting, adding that dates on them did not correspond.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

