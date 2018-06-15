Cow Rustlers with Links to Boko Haram Arrested in Adamawa

Pulaaku Brigade, a vigilance group in Adamawa State, has raised the alarm that some of cattle rustlers arrested in the state have links with Boko Haram insurgents.

The group said it recovered 115 cows from three men in Madagali who reportedly confessed to be working for members of the Boko Haram sect.

The District Head of Duhu in Madagali Local Government Area, Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed that the suspects were apprehended by the Pulaaku Brigade, a Civilian Joint Task Force comprising mainly Fulani natives.

The community leader blamed the crime rate in the area on the activities of the Boko Haram sect due to the proximity of Madagali to the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

Sanusi said: “The Pulaaku Civilian Brigade was created to help us tackle incessant banditry, clashes between farmers and herders, kidnappings and cattle rustling.

“In the course of carrying out their duties, they have recovered 115 cows and 39 sheep rustled by bandits, arresting three persons in the process. The apprehended bandits confessed to be working for members of the Boko Haram sect who are still occupying some villages in Borno State.”

