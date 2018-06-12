Democracy Day: Group Asks Buhari to Compel Edo Govt to put Abandoned 5-Star Hospital to Use

A civil society group under the aegis of Edo State Civil Society Organizations (EDOSCOs), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to compel the Edo State Government to put into use the abandoned multi-billion Naira hospital he (Buhari) commissioned about two years ago in the State.

This is even as the group urged the Federal Government to revoke the operating licence of the Benin Electricity Division Company (BEDC), due to poor service delivery and exploitation of consumers through estimated billings and other sundry illegal activities.

The activists during the campagn marched across major streets in Benin-City to commemorate June 12, 1993, presidential election by the military administration of Ibrahim Babaginda.

The group said that if President Muhammadu Buhari wants to pursue the tenets of democracy, he must pursue it in totality.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had October 26, 2016, commissioned the multi-billion hospital constructed by the Adams Oshiomhole-led government.

The Coordinator and spokesperson of the group, Comrade Agho Omobude, said: “As we were coming from Sapele road, we saw our five-star hospital that was built with over N15bn of Edo state tax-payers’ money. But almost two years after it was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is still under lock and key.

“A single soul has not been treated in the hospital and also no medical equipment. We want to use this opportunity to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Edo State government to immediately put machineries in place towards the commencement of medical activities in the hospital.

“We love the State Governor. We want him to do the needful and we want the hospital to become functional, because the investment is not adding any value to the state healthcare system and gross domestic products.”

Omobude, also commended Buhari for honoring some of the actors of the annuled election, most especially, the acclaimed winner of the election, late Moshood Abiola, adding that electricity must also be given to Nigerians as dividend of democracy.

While he called on the management of BEDC to leave the state and other states in its jurisdiction, he also noted that the people can no longer bear the financial exploitation and burden of the electricity distribution company.

“Electricity consumers in Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo states need electricity distribution company that impacts positively on the lives of the people and not one that is anti-people and exploitative.

“We want the Federal Government to revoke the license of BEDC as well as stop estimated billings system across the country. We also call on Benin Electricity Distribution Company to live up to expectation as most parts of the state observed the day without electricity”, he stated.

