Diezani Loot: Former FCT Minister, Akinjide Returns N650m – Witness

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jumoke Akinjide, has returned N650m she allegedly received from former Petroleum Minster, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, ahead of the 2015 election.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday.

The revelation was made by an EFCC investigator, Usman Zakari, while testifying in a trial-within-trial to determine the truthfulness of the defendants’ statements.

He said his team received N10m bank draft from Akinjide’s husband, Aliyu Pategi, out of the N650m traced to her and others.

He said another team headed by Shuaibu Shehu received N640m from Akinjide in a related case.

While being cross-examined by Akinjide’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), the witness said the N10m deposit payment was not the condition upon which Akinjide was released.

He said: “On August 9, 2016, the first defendant (Akinjide) and her husband, Hon. Aliyu Pategi, were present throughout. I did not ask Pategi to make payment to ensure the release of the first defendant.”

Zakari said Pategi stood surety for Akinjide when she was granted administrative bail.

“On August 10, 2016, he volunteered a Sterling Bank draft of N10 million on behalf of his wife as part payment of the N650m that was traced to her and her co-accused.

“The N10m was paid by the first defendant’s husband on her behalf and the remaining N640 million has not been paid,” Zakari said.

When reminded by Ayorinde that the balance has been paid, Zakari said: “I am aware that the sum of N640m was received from the first defendant in Stanbic IBTC Bank draft in another case investigated by a team tagged, HOPST, which was headed by one Shuaibu Shehu.”

Ms Akinjide was arraigned along with a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Oyo State, Olanrewaju Otiti, a former Senator representing Oyo Central Ayo Adeseun and Mrs. Alison-Madueke, who is said to be at large.

The EFCC accused them of conspiring to directly take possession of N650m, which they reasonably ought to have known was part of proceeds of an unlawful act and without going through a financial institution.

They were charged before Justice Muslim Hassan.

The court adjourned until October 18 for continuation of trial.

