DSS Arrests IS Commanders, Boko Haram Members in Abuja

The State Security Services, otherwise known as the Department of State Security (DSS), Thursday said that it arrested three top commanders of the Islamic State (IS) in West Africa in Gwagwalada, suburb of Abuja.

The secret police said the terrorists were arrested alongside their Boko Haram collaborators.

Outside the arrest of terrorists, the agency also announced the arrest of suspected cultists, armed robbers, kidnappers and internet fraudsters.

The arrests were made in Abuja, Lagos, Taraba, Kogi and Bauchi during special operations, according to the statement.

Tony Opuiyo, in a statement, said the suspected ISWA members were planning operations in Abuja and other parts of the country.

The statement further stated: “Determined to continuously thwart the budding cells of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) and Boko Haram, the Service conducted special operations on identified targets; this led to the successful arrest of Bashiru Adams and Rufai Sajo, commanders of the group on May 5 at Kukuntu Village, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, Abuja.

“The Service on April 28 at Muda Lawal Market, Bauchi, Bauchi State, arrested another member of the ISWA, Umar Dogo.

“The suspects were discovered to have concluded plans to not only perpetuate the ideals of the Movement in the area, but to, in collaboration with Boko Haram, carry out heinous violent attacks on innocent persons.

“Following intelligence reports, Adamu Hassan (aka Bale) and Abubakr Abubakar (aka Alhaji/Buba), experts in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) assembly were arrested; also on 12th and 19th April 2018, at Gassol and Ardo local government areas of Taraba State, Mohammed Saleh (aka Azrak) and Iliyasu Abubakar (aka Ruwa), Boko Haram members and cattle rustlers were apprehended,” the statement said.

“On 9th May, 2018, around Katibu Village, Lau LGA, Taraba State, a joint team of the Service, the Military and the Police while on a clearance patrol, encountered an ambush by a group of armed herdsmen, numbering about 100.

“The operatives’ superior firepower forced a retreat by the attackers, however, during the confrontation, 10 herdsmen were killed and several others escaped with bullet wounds; the following items were recovered – 2 AK- 47 Rifles, 1 G 3 rifle, 3 dane guns, 2 cutlasses, and 4 motorcycles.

“On 25th May, 2018, Abdulhameed MUSA and Adamu ABDULKAREEM, both members of a militia group terrorizing villages in Nasarawa State were arrested at Yelwa Village, Doma LGA of the State.

“On 14th May, 2018, the Service rescued a kidnap victim Bimbo ADEBIYI upon a raid of the group’s hideout at Grace Estate, Ajah, Lagos State; other members of the kidnap gang that were apprehended include: Tunde AKINSOLA; Wakil ALADE; Olumide BRAIMOH; Raymond ADINGIOU, IsiaqABESIN, Victoria NWABUEZE and Zabala AMOLOKWE.

“Similarly, on 29th May, 2018, Umar ALI, leader of a kidnap syndicate notable for operating around Edo and Delta States was arrested at Oghara, Ethiope West LGA, Delta State; also arrested were some of Ali’s lieutenants, namely: Faruk BELLO, Bello ALI, Mohammed ALI and Abdullahi ALI.

“This gang was responsible for the abduction of a Turkish national in Ifaki, Ekiti State on 6th May, 2018.”

