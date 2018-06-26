DSS Releases Senator Abaribe

Breaking News

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from its custody.
The lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, who was arrested Friday, was released Tuesday evening.
Abaribe’s media aide, Uchenna Awom, made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday night.
Operatives of the DSS had, on Friday, arrested and detained the Senator, while his Abuja home was raided same day.
‎The statement read: “About 6.32pm on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe walked into freedom after five days in the DSS gulag.
“Abaribe, who was granted administrative bail, was released to his lawyers led by Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN.
“The collective calls and demand for his release have shown the great spirit of Nigerians for justice.”

