Edo House Accuses Deputy Speaker of Leaking Official Secret, Sets Up Probe Committee

The Edo State House of Assembly was Monday thrown into rowdy session, following allegations of breach of legislative powers and leaking of official secret to the public, levelled against the Deputy Speaker, Tiger Victor Edoror.

The Speaker of the House, Kabiru Adjoto, who announced the development during plenary, thereafter set up a five-man adhoc committee to investigate the allegeation.

He explained that the allegations were weighty and capable of bringing the House to disrepute.

Members of the Committee which has up to Wednesday, 27 June, to submit its report to the House, include Nosayaba Okunbor (APC Orhionmwon East) who would serve as the Chairman, Victor Asein, (APC Owan West), Osaigbovo Iyoha (APC orhionmwon Oredo East), Mr. Festus Edughele, (APC Esan South-East) and Patrick Iruobe (PDP Esan North East 1).

Meanwhile, the House has adopted a business calendar of 65 days for the first quarter, fourth session of the sixth assembly.

Motion for the adoption of the business calendar was moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Roland Asoro (APC Orhionmwon South) and was seconded by the Chief Whip, Osaigbovo Iyoha, (APC Oredo East).

