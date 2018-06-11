Eid-El Fitr: FG Declares Friday, Monday as Public Holidays

Friday June 15, and Monday June 18 have been declared as public holidays to celebrate the 2018 Eid-El Fitr.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Monday in Abuja on behalf of the federal government in a statement issued by M. Umar the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

Dambazau said it was government’s desire that all Nigerians be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

He encouraged all Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in taking the nation to greater heights.

The Minister wishes all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Eid -El Fitr celebration.

