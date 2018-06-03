Ekiti Gov. Declares 3-day Fasting, Prayer for Opeyemi, Suspends PDP Campaign Activities

As Opeyemi Bamidele is moved to Lagos for further surgery following gunshots wounds sustained during a rally organised for Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Friday, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has called for three days of fasting and prayer for the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, and others over the injuries sustained during the shooting.

Bamidele and five other persons were shot among the APC faithful to welcome the ApC governorship candidate, Fayemi home, when a policeman mishandled his riffle and released sporadic gunshots into the crowd. Bamidele, who was hit in the stomach and legs was immediately taken to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti for prompt emergency medicare,

Meanwhile, the Governor, who also directed the suspension of all open campaign activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for three days, demanded that those found culpable in the invasion of the state with illegal policemen that were involved in the shootings must be brought to book.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said even though he was glad that Bamidele was responding to treatment, it was necessary that Ekiti people should support him and others with prayers.

“Our doctors can only try; it is only God that heals. Therefore, it is important at this point for all of us in Ekiti to go to God in prayers so that He can heal our brother and friend, Opeyemi Bamidele and others who sustained injuries on Friday.

“At this point, it is immaterial the political party that he belongs to, what is important is the life of an Ekiti son and I pray that God will touch Opeyemi Bamidele with His healing hands.

“Most importantly, Opeyemi Bamidele is a man that I have great respect for and since he has now been airlifted out of Ekiti for further treatment elsewhere, all we can do is to pray for him,” the governor said.

While urging politicians in the State to shun violence, the governor said the people should learn from the sad incidence and shun politics of violence.

“We must all shun violence and stop this mindset of coming to oppress the people of Ekiti with federal might. Those planning violence must be mindful of the fact that one can only know the beginning of violence, not the end.”

He said the perpetrators of the shootings must be brought to book, adding that “the matter must not be swept under the carpet just because those involved are APC chieftains.”

