Ekiti House Member Dumps PDP for APC, Accuses Fayose of Betrayal

A member of Ekiti State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker representing Ise/Orun Constituency, Adeniran Alagbada, who is the House Deputy Leader and Lands and Housing Committee Chairman, announced his defection to the APC at a news conference in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

Alagbada said the people of his constituency are in support of his decision to dump the PDP.

Alagbada explained that APC represents a better platform to give the people of his constituency a better and effective representation

The legislator who also announced his resignation as the House Deputy Leader of the Assembly said he was moving to APC.

He also said the people of Ise/Orun are aggrieved that Governor Ayo Fayose reneged on his promise to cede the governorship slot to the zone in 2018.

Alagbada said: “I am aware and it is an historical fact that during the 2014 PDP primary, Governor Ayo Fayose promised my constituency, Ise Orun, the governorship after his tenure.

“We were therefore very hopeful when two of our illustrious sons, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and Barrister Owoseeni Ajayi camevout to show interests to contest for the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

“My constituency was therefore shocked and surprised when non of the two aspirants from my constituency was found worthy of support by the Governor.

“Not only did he disdain them but worked ruthlessly to ensure their manipulation out as candidate of the PDP in preference for the Deputy Governor, Prof Kokapo Olusola, who was no where when we risked everything to ensure the victory of the Governor both at the primary and general election.

“Prince Dayo Adeyeye and Barrister Owoseeni Ajayi have since left in protest to join the APC. My constituency too who elected me into the House of Assembly are also aggrieved and have directed me to follow suit with my leaders.

“Consequently, in accordance with the directive of the good people of Ise/Orun constituency of Ekiti State House of Assembly, I hereby resign as the Deputy Majority Leader of Ekiti State House of Assembly and my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party due to irreconcilable breaking into factions of the PDP in Ekiti state following the rancorous gubernatorial primary.

“I also use this opportunity to announce my defection to the All Progressives Congress forthwith.”

The PDP had earlier lost the lawmaker representing Ikole Constituency 1, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, to the APC.

