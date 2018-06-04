Ekiti Shooting: Police Dismiss Officer

The mobile policeman, who accidentally shot at crowd at reception for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Ekiti July 14 governorship election, Kayode Fayemi, has been dismissed.

The Ekiti State Police Command disclosed this on Monday. The command said that the officer who fired the shots that injured former lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele, and five others at the campaign rally on Friday has been shown the way out of the police force.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bello Ahmed, said the action was to protect the integrity of the police force.

The police had earlier said the shooting was an “accidental discharge” from the rifle of the police officer, who they said was on illegal duty in Ekiti State.

Ekiti police spokesman, Caleb Ikechukwu, had said the officer was attached to Mopol 20, in Lagos, but was hired by politician as guard to the rally illegally.

The rally was organised Fayemi, but ended on a bloody note after gunfire rented the air, injuring politicians attending the event.

Ahmed, however, refused of mention the name of the officer and his last posting before his dismissal.

“The policeman involved is dismissed already and even though he is nursing some injury; and at the appropriate time, he will face the law of course,” he said.

“Nigerians will be briefed on the outcome of our actions.”

Ahmed stated that the politician who brought the police officer to Ekiti State would also be charged to court at the appropriate time.

The politician and a House of Representatives aspirant in the APC, Tayo Adebiyi, is still in police custody.

He had pleaded his innocence, saying he duly applied for the police guard and had no ulterior motive in his action.

Meanwhile, Ahmed has warned politicians in Ekiti State ahead of the July 14 governorship election, to abide by the rules to forestall violence and crisis during the exercise.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

