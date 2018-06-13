FG Congratulates US, North Korea on Historic Meeting

Federal Government has congratulated United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the historic achievement made at the summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, said Nigeria commended the bold step taken by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to dismantle the nuclear launch site as an indication of the determination to this peace process.

The statement expressed Nigeria’s optimism that the two nations would uphold the commitments made during this landmark summit.

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria congratulates Chairman Kim Jong Un of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and President Donald Trump of the United States of America on the historic achievement made at the “Kim and Trump Summit,” held earlier on Tuesday 12th June, 2018, in Singapore, leading to the joint signing of a Statement by the two leaders; emphasising the establishment of new relationship; building an enduring peace and stability; the denuclearisation efforts in the Korean Peninsula; as well as recovery and repatriation of Prisoners of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA).

“The success of the historic Summit is a demonstration of commitment by the relevant parties towards de-escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula and a consolidation of the earlier achievement made during the Inter-Korean Summit of 27th April, 2018, resulting in the Panmunjom Declaration between the leaders of the Koreas.

“Nigeria commends the bold step taken by the DPRK to dismantle the nuclear launch site as an indication of the determination to this peace process. In addition, Nigeria is optimistic that the two nations would uphold the commitments made during this landmark Summit.

“On the whole, Nigeria appreciates the efforts by all parties involved in the process of the successful Summit, especially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, United States of America, People’s Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore.

“It is significant to recall that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari had reiterated the need for a démarche between the parties involved towards the peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in his speech at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York, in September, 2017, which is in line with Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

“The outcome of this Summit has further strengthened Nigeria’s position over the years on the need for continuous dialogue towards the attainment of pacific resolution of conflicts and crises.

“Assuredly, Nigeria will continue to advocate and promote peaceful resolution of conflict and crises round the world.”

