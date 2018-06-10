Former Cross River Gov., Donald Duke Declares Interest in Presidency

Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has declared intetest to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Though, he has not disclosed on which party platform he would contest, Duke said: “I’m running, I am sure many, many will join.”

Duke was a Governor of Cross Rivers for eight years until 2007 and is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he has been linked to a movement backed by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who has fiercely criticised Nigeria’s incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

Duke said: “It’s ridiculous to have a leadership with people of 75 or above in a country where the age average is 21 or 22 years old.

“They can’t be in touch with the people and their reality.”

Since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Nigeria has rotated the presidency between the mainly Muslim north and the largely Christian south in a process known as “zoning”.

The 2019 elections are expected to see two northern candidates, including Buhari, and the PDP has already said its candidate would be from the north.

Where that leaves Duke’s candidacy is unclear but he said “zoning” was not a constitutional imperative. “It has been imposed by people who want to use it to their own advantage,” he said.

“I’m not running as a southerner. I’m running as a Nigerian, I want to represent the nation as a whole.”

Asked about his programme, he said he wanted to revitalise the economy, which has struggled to emerge from the worst recession the country has seen in 25 years.

“Buhari caused the recession. He didn’t know what he was doing and people left, there was a lack of confidence.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

