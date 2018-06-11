Former Finance Minister, Usman Files Contempt Proceedings Against Information Minister, Mohammed

A former Finance Minister in the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs Nenadi Usman has approached a Federal High Court in Lagos, for a contempt proceedings against the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

In a motion on notice filed through her lawyer, Chief Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), Monday, the former Minister argued that the inclusion of her name on the looters’ list while her case was pending in court was contemptuous.

Usman said Mohammed was aware of the charge against her yet he caused to be published a list of looters in several media platforms on April 1 where her name featured prominently as having looted N1.5bn.

“Other than the instant ongoing charge for which applicant is standing trial, having pleaded not guilty thereto, she has never been charged, tried or convicted of any criminal offence whether for looting public fund or any other crime.

“The said publication has prejudiced the applicant in the minds of the public and was intended or likely to interfere or obstruct fair administration of justice in this charge, where the complainant/respondent is yet to conclude its case,” her counsel said.

In a supporting affidavit deposed to by a litigation assistant at Synergy Attorneys, Sesan Adebayo, the deponent said Mohammed committed the alleged contempt in response to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demand that the Federal Government should name looters.

“I believe that if the alleged contemnor is not made to show cause as to why he should not be charged for contempt and purge himself of the willful contempt of the authority of this court by committing him to prison, he will continue in his contemptuous activities thereby making mockery of the judicial process,” Adebayo averred.

The court ordered that the May 2 motion on notice and other accompanying processes be served on the alleged contemnor by substituted means at his Plot 864, Cadastral Zone, Utako District, Abuja, office.

