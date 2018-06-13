Former Ondo Gov, Mimiko Dumps PDP, Back to LP

Former Ondo state Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has detected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mimiko had embraced the party in 2024 when he and his supporters left the Labour Party (LP).

The former governor who had a brief media parley with reporters in Ondo town, Wednesday, has officially tendered his letter of resignation from the PDP.

The letter read: “I hereby with utmost humility inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the PDP with effect from today, June 13, 2018 for some well thought-out personal reasons.

“It was an honour working with many prominent Nigerians whom I shared the PDP platform for the entire period I was there as a member .

“Accept please the assurance of my very high regards”.

Mimiko used the platform of the LP in 2007 to dislodge late governor Olusegun Agagu after winning Appeal Court Verdict held in Benin-city, Edo state capital.

According to him: ”I am conscious of my political history and determine to embrace new ideology”.

He pointed out that politics is about choices, stressing that God has the way of every step of human beings in life.

The former Governor appreciated for his political exploits as Commissioner, Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Minister,and two term Governor, stressed that his decision to move to the LP would be value-added.

He however hinged his exit from PDP simply to ‘comprehensive frustration’.

The state chairman of PDP,Clement Faboyede who served as Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperative Services under Mimiko’s administration said his exit would not derail the major opposition party.

According to him, the PDP leadership in the state and other stakeholders had done their best to change Mimiko’s mind to remain in the party, but all efforts proved futile.

