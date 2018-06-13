Four Kidnappers Sentenced to Death By Hanging

Four kidnappers have been sentenced to death in Adamawa State.

A Yola High Court on Wednesday gave the judgment.

The convicts, Gambo Musa, Mana Musa, Abdu Baba and Mohammed Muazu (who died in custody), were found guilty of abduction and armed robbery.

The convicts robbed and abducted the Adamawa House of Assembly member, representing Toungo constituency, Adamu Usman, and a retired civil servant, Wilson Gundiri.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri, gave the convicts 10 years each for conspiracy to commit abduction and death sentence for armed robbery.

Waziri said their death should be by hanging or firing squad.

Justice Waziri earlier sentenced five men to death for killing a herdsman.

The convicts, Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

They killed a herdsman and dumped his body into a river in Kadomon village after hacking several of his cattle.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

