Fulani Herdsmen Rename ‘Conquered’ Communities in Plateau

There are indications that over 54 communities ‘conquered’ by Fulani herdsmen in Plateau State have been renamed.

This is as a youth group, APC Youths Online Forum has appealed to relevant stakeholders to work with Governor Simon Lalong to “reclaim the villages and lands occupied by the herdsmen and hand them over to the natives of the communities”.

The occupied communities which include “Rotchun (aka Rafin Acha), Dankum (renamed “Mahanga”), Hywa (renamed”Lugere”), Fass (renamed “Tafawa”), Davwak, Chwelnyap, Lyoho Dakar, and Angwan Dalyop which were all attacked Between September 7 and 10, 2001 with the original inhabitants displaced.

Others are, “Janda, attacked on 8th February, 2010; Darin, attacked on 28th April, 2013;, Shong I, Shong II; Rakweng; Dashugu; Diyan-Hei; Maseh (renamed “Lugel”) all attacked on 29th June, 2012, have been renamed and occupied by the invaders

Also occupied by the invaders are Kampwas; Kasa; Zere; Ninja-Hei; Seh; Nicha; Pwabeduk; Hyai; Kufang; Sharu; Dogo; Ningon; Rantis and Angio which were all sacked and occupied on the 7th of July, 2012. Kachin community was sacked on the 7th of November, 2012. “On the 26th of December, 2014, Shonong community was invaded and sacked, even as the surviving inhabitants had not returned since. So also were Rahol and Chikogo communities.

Ranchol was attacked and occupied on the 7th of October, 2013. Nangam was overran on the 30th of April, 2014, as well as Kak and Dajak. Rarin was invaded on 30th August, 2015; Kujei on 2nd February, 2015; Attakar attacked on 14th March, 2014, as well as Nantwa and some parts of Bisichi.

Rahol-Mazat was attacked and occupied on 14th April, 2015; Kai and Luk-Fei on the 19th February, 2014; Mallel, Bel between 8th and 9th of March, 2015.

That of Rahei took place on the 3rd of April, 2015; Zim, Jong, Rabuk, Lobiring and Gwara Dadep on the 19th of June, 2015.

However, in all these attacks, no Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp was provided for the displaced persons as most of the sacked residents were accommodated by relatives while they found a way of integrating themselves into safer communities where they ran to.

Disturbed by this invasion, the State Governor, Simon Lalong said he has done his best to ensure peace in the state and lamented the spate of killings and displacement of settlements saying that his administration would not tolerate land grabbing in any part of the State.

According to him, “those fighting, killing people and destroying their settlements with the intention of taking ownership of such places would not be allowed to do so. If you think you can chase people out and grab their land, we as a government would not allow you to own the land. My administration is working out modalities for prosecuting land grabbers to discourage the act.”

