Generator Fume Kills Mother, Twins, 3 Other Children

Tragedy struck in Benin, Edo State capital on Tuesday, as six members of a family of seven were found dead in their apartment.

The victims, included the mother of the house and five children, among them a set of twins.

Their father who was identified as Tochukwu Okwueze, rescued alive, has been rushed to a private clinc for medial attention.

The incident occurred at Akpata Street in Egor Local Government Area of the state, when the generator locked up in the kitchen of the family’s apartment on Monday night was left running all night.

They were suspected to have died of fume which the generator emitted.

It was gathered that neighbors who discovered the lifeless bodies of the victims on Tuesday morning after forcing the door open, raised the alarm.

Their lifeless bodies were later deposited at the mortuary of the Central Hospital, in Benin, amidst weeping and wailing by sympathizers.

One of the relatives of the deceased, Vincent, told newsmen that his younger brother called him from Lagos to inquire what was happening.

“He told me to go the house, that something not pleasing to the ears had just happened. I called her (deceased woman’s​) line. Somebody picked the call and said that they (victims) slept and did not wake up.

“The whole family was affected. But the police told me that the father survived it. They said that though his case was serious, if there was

the need to rush him to University of Benin Teaching Hospital, they would call me. It is a family of seven. The youngest is a set of

twins,” he said.

The State Commissioner of Police Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, confirmed

the incident.

