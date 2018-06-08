Gunmen Kidnap 23 Travellers in Kaduna

Emerging reports indicate that armed bandits have kidnapped 23 travellers in the Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna State, a village that has become notorious for violence for sometime now.

The victims were said to have included a nursing mother and a baby.

Kebi, a commercial driver who escaped the scene of the kidnapping, said about five vehicles were intercepted during the abduction on Friday morning.

“At least five vehicles were intercepted by Kidnappers along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road around 11.00am this morning Friday. At least 23 people were kidnapped, including a nursing mother and one other kid.

“The incident occurred at Kwanar-tsauni between Udawa and Labi.

“Though there is improved security along Funtua route which many commercial vehicles ply, we want the government to also provide maximum security to other routes that are haven of Kidnappers,” he said.

Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State has witnessed the killings of scores of people and kidnapping of several others by armed bandits. Several houses have also been burnt.

The Nigerian Army has since set up a battalion in the Kaduna local government to check the security situation.

The police is yet to issue a statement to the effect.

