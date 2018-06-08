Breaking News

Gunmen Kidnap 23 Travellers in Kaduna

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Emerging reports indicate that armed bandits have kidnapped 23 travellers in the Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna State, a village that has become notorious for violence for sometime now.
The victims were said to have included a nursing mother and a baby.
Kebi, a commercial driver who escaped the scene of the kidnapping, said about five vehicles were intercepted during the abduction on Friday morning.
“At least five vehicles were intercepted by Kidnappers along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road around 11.00am this morning Friday. At least 23 people were kidnapped, including a nursing mother and one other kid.
“The incident occurred at Kwanar-tsauni between Udawa and Labi.
“Though there is improved security along Funtua route which many commercial vehicles ply, we want the government to also provide maximum security to other routes that are haven of Kidnappers,” he said.
Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State has witnessed the killings of scores of people and kidnapping of several others by armed bandits. Several houses have also been burnt.
The Nigerian Army has since set up a battalion in the Kaduna local government to check the security situation.
The police is yet to issue a statement to the effect.

Author: News Editor

6134 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Offa Robbery: CSO Demands Saraki’s Resignation
by
Obasanjo Alleges Plot to Arrest, Detain Him by Buhari-led Govt in the Offing
by
APC National Leadership Warns Okorocha Against Spurious Allegations

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2018
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »