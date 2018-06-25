How Most Akwa Ibomites See Gov. Udom Emmanuel

*Clement Ikpatt offers general commentaries and in depth analyses of political affairs in Akwa Ibom State.

Countdown to Elections 2019, three unmistakable profiles of Udom Emmanuel have emerged and are currently trending across the state.

Most Akwa Ibomites believe that one, Gov. Udom Emmanuel has poor leadership skills and capacities.

Udom was said to be a greenhorn when adopted and initiated into Akwa Ibom politics. For one year as Secretary to the State Government, he was “hyped up” and in preparation was made to undergo an intensive crash course in leadership.

That crash course was designed to make a good leader out of any average student. But, not Udom Emmanuel who, by his performance record so far, does not possess or reflect good leadership capacities. It is either he was deliberately impervious or he pretended through the training just to get pushed into the Hilltop Mansion.

Secondly, Emmanuel is also seen as hypocritical in style of governance.

For claiming to be a cordial relationship with his predecessor, many say, is just in order to get himself re-elected, that is if he manages to get a second nomination by his party.

In January 2018, Emmanuel needlessly tested his political muscle against Akpabio. Quickly, he discovered that his drama was an unstrategic political suicide mission for which costs were incorrectly counted. Hypocritically, he backed off to fly the cordial relationship kite.

For now, Emmanuel’s leadership style remains an ambush waiting to openly “turn tiger” against all of Akpabio’s legacies from May 29 2019. If re-elected, most Akwa Ibomites, even as many of his supporters do privately, believe that the Governor will unleash extreme difficulties for the state in times ahead.

The third profile said to be the Governo’s true character is that he serially lies to the people.

June 2018 has spun a lot of bad reviews against Emmanuel. Embattled and weakened by critics, the Governor has been repeatedly caught lying about almost every project he claims and commissions.

The fact that he needlessly lies about non-existent or poorly developed projects embarrasses and troubles most Akwa Ibomites.

In one instance, Emmanuel claims that he has constructed over 1,700 kilometers of roads across Akwa Ibom States, but is fuzzy with details. Given that length of newly constructed roads, averaging about 60 kilometers per local government area, Akwa Ibomites should be able to see and drive upon them.

He also claims to have partnered with Greenwell Technologies for the construction of Nigeria’s largest Fertilizer Blending Plant. But, what he commissioned, which has already gulped billions from a state guaranteed loan, is an old and neglected warehouse converted for the repackaging of fertilizer products.

He claims to have imported 100 containers load of new medical equipment for use in General Hospitals and Health Centers across the state. But, Udom only shipped only 25 containers load of various used and uncalibrated biomedical equipment donated to Akwa Ibom State by an international Non Governmental Organization.

The Governor claims that he inherited an undisclosed huge debt burden from his predecessor. But, it has been revealed that he inherited a debt burden of less than N60bn and a flowing stream of revenue from his predecessor.

Still on the debt burden lie, he repeated claimed that the reason he cannot complete old and embark on many new projects is because of monthly payment for debts. But, he has since restructured and secured long term payment facilities for debts. With a monthly revenue averaging more than N18bn, he lied about unavailability of funds for projects.

If Udom Emmanuel knew anything about being honest with Akwa Ibomites, he should have since suspended or fired all subordinates responsible for MDAs from which these improprieties come. So far, he refuses to even acknowledge any wrongdoing, often ignoring Akwa Ibomites with unbelievable arrogance and temerity.

Caution to the people of the state, remember that your must-cast vote is a tool. Use it to stop weak and corrupt leadership, use it to vote for honest and accountable persons with strong leadership potentials.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

