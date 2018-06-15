I Left PDP Because Its Ideology Doesn’t Meet Country’s Needs – Mimiko

Ex-governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, Thursday, offered reasons why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to the Labour Party (LP).

Mimiko, Wednesday, wrote the leadership of the PDP, intimating the party of intention to quit.

In his declaration on Thursday at the Civic Centre in Ondo, Mimiko, said he left the PDP out of the conviction to join forces with a political ideology relevant to the need of the present day Nigeria.

According to him, all other parties, including his former party, the PDP, are run on ideologies that would not serve the purpose of transforming the country.

Mimiko was elected twice as Governor of Ondo State on the platform of the LP, before he defected to the PDP and became the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ forum.

He said returning to the LP was borne out of “the need to catalyse a greater focus on the ideological content of the Nigerian political firmament.”

“LP, and its few ideological soul mates among the legion of parties in the country today, provide the requisite platform for this type of deep ideological introspection,” he said.

“Without doubt, this social democratic mantra, which LP and its soul mates represent, remains the best possible outlet for leading Nigeria into a new era of progressive governance.

“We have also come with the conviction, consequent upon several years of practical involvement in the nation’s political process, that the need for ideologically focused political engagement is now more pressing than ever before.

“Virtually all the existing political parties in Nigeria today belong to the right of the centre, ensconced as it were in a neo-liberal mental construct, the name or mantra they choose to enrobe themselves in, notwithstanding.

“This is evident not in terms of the pretentious claims they make to ideological purity, but in the way and manner they have used power; including the extent to which they have mainstreamed the interest and welfare of the weak and poor in our society.

“This ideological fluidity, within which the nation’s extant democracy has evolved since 1999, deserves now to be fully interrogated, with a view to engendering a transition to a more ideologically defined system of engagement.

“This will at once allow for a nuanced examination of the context and content of governance, provide the Nigerian people with real alternatives, and help the electorate in making informed decisions as to which individual or platform to invest with power; and how to hold such to account at all times.”

He noted that his conclusions were as a result of his years of active participation in the political process at all levels since the early 1980s and not a mere theoretical exposition.

“We would begin to sharpen the ideological divide in Nigerian politics, with a view to mainstreaming the welfare and interest of the mass of our people,” Mimiko added.

