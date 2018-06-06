I Lost Election 3 Times to Manipulations; Buhari on Why Electronic Voting is Must

President Muhammadu Buhari said Wednesday he had charged the Independent National Electionnp Commission (INEC) to sensitise the electorate on the use of permanent voters’ cards (PVC) and electronic voting to stop election manipulations.

The President made this known Wednesday at the valedictory session for the outgoing Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in the Ekiti State July 14 election.

The President said he lost elections three times as a result of rigging and election manipulations, stressing that the introduction of technology especially the use of PVC, and the Card Readers saved him from another humiliation.

Buhari said: “The only time I saw the INEC chairman was to insist that voters Education should be emphasised, so that ordinary Nigerians will believe that Nigeria is beginning to respect them and that their PVC is their status.

“And then coupled with the card readers, God willing, we are here with the help of technology because in previous elections and I am in the position to say so having lost three times and got to Supreme Court, I know if not for technology, we will be doing the same thing.

“A lot of constituencies were bought, voters were allocated and results were announced and people were told to go to court if they don’t agree with it.

“Now, for someone who is looking for the next meal, how is he going to get the money to give to SAN (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), to demand for justice for his marginalization. So, we thank technology because with the introduction of PVC and the card readers, votes counted.

“Let Nigerians be respected that they can vote anybody across any party and at any constituency. I think that will give them the pride to voluntarily go and vote. It is not easy to go to Supreme Court three times, but I went through it, I wonder how many people will be proud to go through it in this country.”

Buhari who said he was hesitant in releasing Fayemi, said : “I very reluctantly allowed Fayemi to go to his state because of his constructive contributions. As I sat here, I watched every Minister that spoke and about his contributions, this revealed not only his intellect but when he is given the necessary time to contribute to important memorandum, he made contributions which shows commitment to the progressive of this government and the country.

“By chance, he was given the portfolio of solid minerals and steel development and you know that sector was virtually abandoned. During the colonial days, they took what they wanted from us – tin, columbite and the rest were the priorities until they struck oil somewhere, it was simply priority of investment shifted offshore.

“When he went in, he began to deal with both Nigerians and foreigners that are exploiting the lack of commitment of those who are responsible of that sector before he went there. If you recall the number of children and women that suffered from the effect of mining in Zamfara State and other parts of the country and the people responsible, knowing that Nigeria will dump as decently as possible.

“He only briefed me occasionally but he was packing them out of the country, with the cooperation of some his colleagues he will come here and let me know.

“I hope you will get the Ekiti back for the party,” Buhari said.

Assuring that he will not be in a hurry for a substantive replacement for Fayem, he said, “So, we certainly wish you the best of luck but it will take me sometimes to get a substantive minister and more so with the 2019 prospects that I have already indicated.

“But we need a very very strong minister, strong in intellect and courage, so as to make sure that both the Nigerian and foreign collaborators of taking away our resources can be checked effectively. “We thank you very much for your contribution for your country. Goodbye, we will come for the inauguration.”

In his remarks, Fayemi thanked the President for the opportunity to serve Nigeria and for not rejecting his plan to return “to rescue Ekiti”, and declared that he had no apologies for being labelled a “Buhari boy” by some politicians and the media.

He also thanked other cabinet members for their cooperation and kind, emotional words. He described himself as an accidental miner as he was a novice in the sector when he was appointed over three years ago, but has acquired so much experience along the line and improved the sector in Nigeria that he could qualify for a certificate in geology.

