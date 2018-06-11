I Won’t Be Part of June 12 Celebration, Nwosu Writes Buhari

The Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission, Humphrey Nwosu, has disclosed that he would not be part of the June 12 celebration “due to circumstances beyond my control”

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, he said he was outside the country and would not be making the team that Buhari had invited to the occasion to honour the late Chief MAKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election, which Nwosu presided over before it was annulled by then military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

President Buhari had invited Nwosu, among other prominent Nigerians to witness the award ceremony and bestowing of national honours on Abiola, his running mate, Babagana Kiginbe and late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Nwosu paid glowing tribute to Buhari for recognising June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day and for honouring the memory of Abiola.

In a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Monday, Nwosu said the conferment of national honours on Abiola and Kingibe, “will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better nation.”

The letter signed by one Lawrence Ojabo, Director of Information, reads: “I thank His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria for recognising June 12 as Democracy Day and also honouring the winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

“Indeed, June 12, 1993 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s tortuous journey towards a democratic polity. It is an honour to the very hard-working men and women of the defunct National Electoral Commission under my leadership at this long awaited recognition. I humbly commend this action by the President.

“Undoubtedly, the democratic system of governance is the best especially for the multi ethnic nation like ours. I thank you for building on the foundation which my team and I laboured strenuously to establish and actualise on June 12, 1993. It is our hope that expanding the frontiers of democracy of which all the people of Nigeria, regardless of ethnic group, will provide economic, social and developmental benefits that will certainly make Nigeria a great nation not only in Africa but across the world.

“Certainly, the scheduled event on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better Nation. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control I will not be present at the investiture ceremony as I am outside the country,” he said.

