IGP vs Senate: Court to Deliver Judgment, Sept. 25

A Federal High Court in Abuja will on September 25 deliver a judgement on a suit filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, against the Senate and its President, Bukola Saraki, over resolution declaring him unfit to hold public position, among others.

Justice John Tsoho arrived at the date on Wednesday, following IGP’s lawyer, Alex Izinyon (SAN), final address, with the absence of legal representative for both the Senate and Saraki.

The two respondents in the case were not represented by counsel through out the trial of the matter.

The Senate had in the said resolution it passed on May 9, declared the police boss as unfit for any public office following his repeated refusal to appear before it to answer questions pertaining to the spate of killings across the country and the inhuman treatment allegedly meted out to the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye.

Insisting that the action of the IGP was a threat to democracy, the Senate declared him persona non grata and resolved to notify the international community, embassies, the country’s international partners and Interpol of its decision.

But the IGP, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/554/2018, had prayed the court to bar the Senate from taking further steps with regards to the resolution.

The IGP had dismissed the resolution against him as a deliberate blackmail and witch-hunt, insisting he had backing of the law to send a senior officer of the Force of the Rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police to represent him before the Senate.

In the suit, the IGP applied for, “An order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the respondents, whether by itself, or through its servant, agents and or privies, whatsoever from acting on the said resolution contained in the gazette dated 9th May, 2018 or causing same to be acted upon by any person or authority or government agency, or carrying out similar or like resolution against the applicant”.

He equally sought a declaration that the respondents acted ultra vires its Powers under section 88 and 89 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) in the votes and proceedings leading to the resolution contained in the gazette dated May 9, 2018, imposing a penal sanction on the applicant.

He pleaded for an order of court in quashing the entire votes and proceedings and by implication, the resolution of the Senate that led to the resolution contained in the gazette declaring him as enemy of democracy and unfit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria.

Meanwhile, following the absence of the respondents in court for hearing of the suit, Justice Tsoho gave the IGP the nod to adopt his processes, after which he adjourned the case for judgment.

The court said it was satisfied that counsel to the Police boss, Dr. Iziyon, duly served all the relevant processes, as well as the hearing notice, on the respondents.

Justice Tsoho had on June 7, ordered that the respondents should be served through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

