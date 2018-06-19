Kafarati Sworn In as Substantive Chief Judge of Federal High Court

Justice Abdu Adamu Kafarati has been formally sworn in as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen on Tuesday inaugurated him in Abuja.

Kafarati, who has been in acting capacity since April last year was inaugurated following his nomination by the National Judicial Council (NJC) approval by President Muhammadu Buhari and his subsequent screening and confirmation by the National Assembly.

Onnoghen during the inuaguration, urged the Chief Judge to adhere strictly to his oath of office and the nation’s constitution.

The CJN asked Justice Kafarati to be bold and courageous in the discharged of his duty, adding that since heaven didn’t fall in the olden days, the heaven will not fall when he does the right thing on the side of the law.

“Do not run away from challenges, remain courageous and bold, do the right thing at the right time and tell everyone what the law is.

“Judiciary will protect you when you adhere to the rule of law, the oath of your office and the constitution of the country “, he said.

Onnoghen assured that the judiciary will always do its best as an unbiased arbiter between the two other arms of government and litigants in general.

The CJN, who described the inuaguration as historic noted that although the inuaguration was long overdue, however, thanked God that it was finally done.

He expressed hope that the Federal High Court would have stability, peace and move forward under the watch of the new chief judge in the area of administration and dispensation of justice.

“Time is always there to be our witness for whatever we are doing, for this reason, you must remain focused and be guided by the oath and the saying that, judiciary is the last hope of man.

Justice Kafarati, who was appointed a judge of the Federal High Court in October 1991, succeeded Justice Ibrahim Aura, who bowed out of the judiciary in April last year, having attained 70 years.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

