Kerosene Dealer Dies of Explosion in Edo

An unidentified kerosene dealer in Evbuotubu Market, Benin, Edo state, has reportedly died on Tuesday from explosion that occurred while in the process of demonstrating the genuineness of his product to customers.

It was gathered that the victim of the kerosene explosion that resulted in fire, lit a match stick to demonstrate that the kerosene she was selling was genuine.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Mika Amanokha, who confirmed the incident, raised the alarm of adultrated kerosene in circulation in the state.

“Unfortunately, the product was adulterated as the experiment produced an explosion which killed her,” Amanokha said.

He added that the timely intervention of officials of the Edo Fire Service however brought the fire under control.

Amanokha therefore urged the Federal Government agencies that supervise the distribution of kerosene to mop up the fake product from the market.

