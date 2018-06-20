Breaking News

Kogi LG Administrator Appoints 198 Aides

The newly appointed administrator of Dekina Local Government Area, Kogi State, Prince Ishaq Okolo did the unthinkable on Wednesday when he appointed 198 aides at a go.
The 198 aides were appointed to serve the council in various capacities.
Out of the 198 aides, 130 of them were appointed as Senior Special Assistants, 30 as media aides; while other are to serve in various committees.
The appointment which was signed by the administrator’s Personal Secretary, Alhaji Lampex, said the appointment was in line with the New Direction agenda of Governor Yahaya Bello to reduce unemployment in the state.
While congratulating the new appointees, he said the date for swearing-in ceremony will be announced in due time.
The staff strength of the local government touted as the largest in Africa averaged 1000 personnel.
Okolo took over from Kabiru Idris who last month was forced to resign after some power tussle with top kitchen cabinet member of the Governor.
The appointment has Chief Medical Director, Chief of Staff, P.A Domestic, Special adviser Muslim, Special Adviser Christian, Special Adviser Religion Affairs, SSA Children Affairs, S.A Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Market Financial Officers and Environmental Officers to the administrator, amongst others.

