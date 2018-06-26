LASU Student Jumps into Lagos River in Suicide Bid

A student of the Lagos State University (LASU), on Monday jumped into the river from Falomo Bridge, Lagos, in an apparent suicide bid.

The student’s name was given as Kingsley Gabriel, said to be a student of the Lagos State University.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), said.

The student was said to have been quickly rescued from drowning in the water by LASWA officials who responded swiftly to the emergency call.

A LASWA source said Gabriel was taken to the Falomo Police Station after he was rescued by officials.

It was not yet clear why Gabriel decided to end his life by jumping into the water.

