Breaking News

LASU Student Jumps into Lagos River in Suicide Bid

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A student of the Lagos State University (LASU), on Monday jumped into the river from Falomo Bridge, Lagos, in an apparent suicide bid.
The student’s name was given as Kingsley Gabriel, said to be a student of the Lagos State University.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), said.
The student was said to have been quickly rescued from drowning in the water by LASWA officials who responded swiftly to the emergency call.
A LASWA source said Gabriel was taken to the Falomo Police Station after he was rescued by officials.
It was not yet clear why Gabriel decided to end his life by jumping into the water.

Author: News Editor

6274 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Mother Arrested for Dumping 12-day-old Daughter in Latrine
by
Court Grants Bail to 4 IPOB Members
by
Monies Paid into My Accounts Were Refunded, Not Bribes – AVM Omenyi

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2018
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »