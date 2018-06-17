Breaking News

Makarfi Declares Interest to Contest 2019 Presidential Election

There indications that a former Governor of Kaduna State and immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has declared interest to contest for presidency in 2019 on the platform of the party.
The two-term Senator said at a press briefing in Kaduna on Sunday that, after wide consultations with party men and women as well as other major stakeholders, he had decided to seek the party’s nomination to contest the poll.
According to Makarfi, he is now ready to pick the PDP nomination form ahead of the party’s primaries, which if he wins he flies the party’s flag in the 2019 presidential election…

