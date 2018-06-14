Man Kills Married Lover, Throws Her Body into River to Own Her Jeep

The FCT Police Command has arrested two suspects, who allegedly killed a married lover, to own her car.

Paul Chukwujekwu Ezengo and Emmanuel Adogah were arrested, according to the police, for allegedly killing Ezengo’s married lover in order to get her Acura Jeep.

The police said while parading the suspects, Thursday, that after giving her excess alcohol, killed, dismembered her body and packed the pieces into two sacks that were later thrown into a river.

To cover their track, the suspects also changed the number plate of the vehicle of the deceased from Abuja number to Ebonyi State number; SKA625AA.

The deceased, a 44-year-old Charity Chidebere Aiyedogbon mysteriously disappeared in 2016.

Giving details of how the suspects were nabbed, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Sadiq Bello Thursday said: “The dogged determination of the Command to unravel the sudden disappearance of 44 years old Charity Chidebere Aiyedogbon since May, 2016 has yielded a positive result.

“On 1st June, 2018, Police Operatives attached to the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad succeeded in arresting the principal suspect, one Paul Chukwujekwu Ezengo 27 years at Benin in Edo State.

“Upon his arrest, the principal suspect who has been at large since the lady’s disappearance, confessed during interrogation that the mother of four was his girlfriend and that he conspired with one Emmanuel Adogah 28 years and murdered her on 9th May, 2016 at about 2330hrs at Kagini.

“According to Paul Chukwujekwu Ezengo, he gave her excess alcohol to consume before he moved her from Yaoundé Street, Wuse Zone 6 to Kagini area, Abuja,where she was butchered and her mutilated body packaged in two sacks that were later dumped by the river bank at Ushafa, in Bwari Area Council.

“He further confessed that he killed her because he wanted to take possession of her Acura ZDS Jeep and other properties.”

The Police said they were able to recover the deceased’s car and some of her properties from the suspect.

The Commissioner, who described Emmanuel Adogah as habitual criminal, said he equally confessed to have participated in the commission of the heinous crime.

Narrating his involvement with Charity and how he killed her, Ezengo said: “We met on Facebook and she told me she was divorced. I was in a relationship with her for about a year and half. We were having issues in our relationship because I was not benefiting from the relationship.

“She wasn’t very rich when I met her but I knew she was comfortable and I needed my own share of her wealth.

“Later, evil thoughts came into me that I should kill her and take her car. I proceeded with the thought by involving my friend, Adogah.

“We went out to hang out one night in 2016 and while we were there, she had too much alcohol and dozed off. I carried her from the house to where we killed her in Kagini.

On why he decided to butcher her, he said: “That night after killing her, I was totally drunk. I wanted to carry her after killing her but she was unable to fit into the sack. That was why I decided to butcher her and dump her body in the river.

“It was greed and the devil that led me to do what I did. I was hoping to get her car after killing her. I feel really bad for what I did but at the same time, I feel better because her spirit has been disturbing me and I believe that was why I was arrested.”

Also narrating his own role, Adogah said: “My friend called me to come assist him. My only role was just to help carry the deceased body from Ezengo’s house to where she was eventually killed.”

Speaking with newsmen, Charity’s former husband, David Aiyedogbon who had been accused of having a hand in the disappearance of the deceased. said that the arrest and subsequent confession by the suspects had vindicated him, adding that the deceased would surely get justice.

“In spite of the negative, wicked insinuations and blackmail in the social media, we were not deterred and today we know what happened to Charity.

“We have now confirmed that she is dead, it is our sincere belief that no person, no matter the motive or intention has any justification to kill another person,” he said.

David said that the deceased had four children.

