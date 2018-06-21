Man Sets Another Man Ablaze for Flirting with Lover

A 45-year-old man, identified as Baba Mohammed, has set another man ablaze in Niger state for refusing to leave his lover alone.

Mohammed, who is from Baba village in Lavun Local Government Area of the state, is currently in police custody after setting Usman Tetengi ablaze, who he accused of flirting with the woman he wanted to marry.

The suspect said he had warned the victim to stop seeing his lover but refused.

Mohammed confessed that he resorted to the action when he realised that his pleas to Tetengi to leave his lover alone fell on deaf ear.

“I am not regretting my action because if I did not kill him at that particular time, he would have killed me, so let him go in his next world he will not join issues with me again.

“I am not married, I do not care where this case will get to, the most important thing was that I have closed his chapter and stopped him from troubling my life. There are other women in our community but he chose to be making advances to the woman I have proposed to marry. No, he has paid dearly to it, it suits him well.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, explained that the suspect sent a boy, Abdul to buy three litres of fuel which he used in setting the victim ablaze.

Abubakar said that the victim was rushed to Federal Medical Centre FMC Bida and was later referred to Gwagwalada hospital, Abuja, where he was receiving treatment until death, adding that the matter would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

