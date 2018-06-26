Mother Arrested for Dumping 12-day-old Daughter in Latrine

A 21-year old woman, Amudalat Taiwo has thrown her 12-day old baby into a latrine in Ogun State due to her inability to take care of the baby.

The incident occurred at Isheri Street of Ilaro township, headquarters of Yewa South Local Government area of the state.

It was learnt that Amudalat’s husband, identified as Taiwo Owolabi had since the delivery of the child, deserted her for his other wife who also bore him five children.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police had arrested Amudalat.

He said her arrest followed a complaint lodged with the police by Amudalat’s landlord, one Oshunshina Olawale that one of his tenants heard the crying of a baby inside the pit toilet when she visited.

Oyeyemi said on the strength of the complaint, the DPO of Ilaro Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday led detectives to the scene where the latrine was broken and the baby was rescued.

“On investigation, it was discovered that the baby was given birth to by the suspect who was promptly arrested,” he said.

He added that upon interrogation, Amudalat confessed to committing the crime, claiming that she was an orphan married to one Taiwo Owolabi who had already married to another woman and had five children.

Oyeyemi said the woman stated further that her husband was not taking care of her and the baby and that since she had no means of catering for the baby, she decided to do away with her.

He said the was presently in a stable condition at the Stella Obasanjo motherless baby home in Abeokuta, saying that the father of Amudalat’s baby, Owolabi had been arrested for failure to provide necessary needs for the mother and the child.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu had ordered that the case be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.

