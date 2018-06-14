N2.2bn Linked to Former Chief of Air Staff, Amosu Forfeited to FG

About N2.2bn recovered from former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal, Adesola Amosu, has been temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

Federal High Court sitting in Lagos presided over by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun made the order based on an ex-parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wednesday.

The Judge ruled: “An interim order is made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the total sum of N2,244,500,000 found and recovered by the commission from the first respondent (Amosu) which sum is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.”

The Judge granted an interim order for the temporary forfeiture of N190,828,978.15 recovered from a former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Director of Finance and Budget Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.

Justice Olatoregun also ordered temporary forfeiture of N101m recovered from Solomon Enterprises, a company linked to Amosu.

The EFCC said the sum “is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.”

The Judge directed EFCC to publish the interim order in The Nation and The Punch so that the respondents or anyone interested can show cause as to why the final order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the Federal Government.

Justice Olatoregun made the order on June 7 after the ex-parte application was moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo. A copy of the order was obtained yesterday.

Amosu, Gbadebo and former NAF Chief of Accounts and Budgeting Air Vice Marshal Jacob are on trial before Justice Mohammed Idris of the same court.

The EFCC accused them of converting N21billion from NAF through various companies, namely Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd, Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd, Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care Ltd.

Before the trial started, Amosu had told the court that he was holding plea bargain talks with the EFCC.

Arguing his bail application last June after Amosu’s arraignment, his lawyer Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) said his client had returned “collossal sums”.

However, after the plea bargain talks broke down the trial started.

