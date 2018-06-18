NAF Launches Operation Against Bandits in Zamfara

Bandits that have terrorised Zamfara villages now have the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to contend with.

This is as NAF has deployed its helicoptes for aerial bombardments in a joint military offensive to end the banditry in communities.

The bombardment which commenced on Monday said the Commander of the 207 Quick Response Group of the Air Force, Group Capt. Caleb Olayera, is to checkmate activities of the bandits that have made life miserable for thousands of villagers, who either have been killed or injured in several attacks on hitherland communities.

Speaking with newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, while taking delivery of two airplanes deployed for the operation on Monday, Olayera described the operation as part of a joint military operation involving the Air Force, Army, Police and civil defence. He said it was to flush out the bandits.

Zamfara has seen intense banditry in recent times that has left hundreds dead and displaced thousands in various communities.

Olayera said that two helipads had already been constructed by the Air Force for the Zamfara security operation.

“We told you that the helipads will be used as the base for our fighter jets to neutralise any group of criminals and their hideouts.

He assured that peace would soon return to troubled communities in Zamfara with the commencement of the military operation.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, in an apparent frustration over the banditry in the state, recently renounced his position as chief security officer of the state, and said he left the state in the hands of fate.

He added that as the chief security officer, he had no control over the army or police and cannot give orders.

He cited his inability to take charge of security agencies in the state to end the banditry.

Meanwhile,the Governor has directed the 17 emirs in the state to immediately file detailed reports on the security situation in their domains.

The Governor said on Monday while receiving Sallah homage from the emirs of Kaura-Namoda, Birnin-Magaji and Zurmi, that the emirs should immediately convene stakeholders meeting on the matter.

Yari said that the reports should provide recommendations that would enable the government take appropriate measures in addressing the serious insecurity situation in the state.

He expressed deep concern over the recurring killings in the state in spite of the presence of security agencies and said his administration is working with relevant stakeholders within and outside the state to find lasting solution to the problem.

In their separate remarks, the emirs of Kaura-Namoda, Muhammad Ahmad-Asha, Birnin-Magaji, Hussaini Dan’ali-Maude and Abubakar Atiku of Zurmi assured continued support to end the killings in the state.

The Kaura-Namoda emirate council presented its reports on security to the governor during the event.

