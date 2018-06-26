NASS Appeals Judgment Nullifying 2018 Amended Election Sequence

The National Assembly (NASS) has approached the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja to set aside a Federal High Court judgment which nullified the election sequence as amended by both the lower and upper chambers.

A high court in Abuja on April 26 told the National Assembly that it lacked the power to re-order the proposed sequence for the 2019 general elections.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed had, in his judgment in a suit filed by Accord Party against National Assembly, Attorney-General of the Federation, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), held that the election timetable earlier released by INEC could not be altered by the legislature.

Justice Mohammed noted that NASS commenced moves to amend the Electoral Act after INEC had already released its timetable for the impending general elections.

He said the action of the NASS was in clear breach of paragraph 15a of the 3rd Schedule to the 1999 constitution, as amended.

Relying on Supreme Court decisions, Justice Mohammed held that the responsibility of organising elections in the country was constitutionally vested in INEC, stressing that such statutory right could not be removed by NASS through its belated process to amend the Electoral Act.

He said: “I am persuaded by argument of the plaintiff that it is the sole responsibility of the 3rd defendant (INEC) to conduct elections and further in doing so, the 3rd defendant has the power to fix dates for elections.

“If the 1st defendant wants this court to believe that the 3rd defendant was fixing the date in accordance with the bill that was yet to be passed, why then the discrepancy in the sequence of the election?

“I am left without doubt that in passing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018, the 3rd defendant was in clear breach of paragraph 15a to the 3rd Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“In this regard, I find merit in the plaintiff’s application. INEC, the 3rd defendant in this case, has the constitutional responsibility of organising and conducting elections and to that effect to issue timetable, and it will also decide when elections will hold.”

He held that only INEC had the power to change date that had already been released. Consequently, the court granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiff, even as it nullified section 25 of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2018, which sought to alter sequence for the forthcoming general elections.

Among reliefs the plaintiff sought before the court, which were granted, include “a declaration that the third defendant is the only body and or institution constitutionally vested with the powers, vires and duties to organise, undertake and supervise elections to the offices of the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the governor and deputy governor of a state, membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation, including fixing or assigning dates of the said elections and sequence of same.”

However, the lawmakers are asking the appellate court to upturn the judgment and dismiss the claims of the plaintiff in its entirety.

