NASS Gives Buhari 12-point Condition, Threatens Impeachment If He Fails to Comply

The joint National Assembly has presented a 12-point condition to President Muhammadu Buhari, threatening if he failed to meet them it would invoke its constitutional power to impeach him.

The Chairman of the National Assembly, Bukola Saraki, read the resolutions of the lawmakers after a closed-door session which lasted about three hours on Tuesday.

The lawmakers said they won’t hesitate to invoke their constitutional right if Buhari failed to act.

The two chambers of the National Assembly were resolute that President Buhari must stop interfering in its affairs or face impeachment procedure.

The resolutions were adopted at what the lawmakers described as an emergency executive session on the state of the nation.

The Federal lawmakers at the volatile joint executive session held at the House of Representatives chamber said the President must be sincere in his fight against corruption and stop harassing his perceived enemies.

The session was however described as ‘hot and contradictory’ by some members, who said they were uncomfortable with the threat of impeachment, adding that such threat will remain a threat.

The move for the impeachment was sponsored by a vocal PDP member from Kogi state, it was gathered.

Saraki, who was flanked by Speaker Yakubu Dogara reeled out a 12 point resolution which he said must be complied with by the President or risk being faced with the invocation of the powers of the National Assembly.

No timeline was given for the compliance with the resolution.

The resolutions include: “The Security Agencies must be given marching orders to curtail the sustained killings of Nigerians across the country and protect life and properties of Nigerians as this is the primary duty of any responsible Government.

“The systematic harassment and humiliation by the Executive of perceived political opponents, people with contrary opinions including Legislators and Judiciary by the police and other security agencies must stop.

”There must be strict adherence to the Rule of Law and protection for all citizens by the President and his appointees.

”The President must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction those that carry out any act which will ridicule or endanger our country and democracy.

“The Government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption by not being selective and also prosecute current appointees that have cases pending against them.

“The sanctity of the National Assembly should be protected and preserved by the Federal Government of Nigeria by not interfering in its business and prosecuting those who invaded the Senate to seize the mace.

“National Assembly should liaise with International Communities through the IPU, APU, ECOWAS, CPA, Parliament, Pan African Parliament, EU, UN, US congress and UK Parliament to secure our democracy.

“Democratic elections must be competitive and inclusive by removing the present reign of fear and intimidation particularly as we approach the forthcoming 2019 elections.

“The National Assembly will work closely with Civil Society Organisations, Trade Unions and NGOs to further deepen and protect our democracy

“The President must take immediate steps to contain the growing level of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria especially now that we have advantage of the oil price having risen to $80 per barrel.

“Both chambers of the National Assembly hereby pass a vote of confidence on the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the entire leadership of the National Assembly.

“We reaffirm our earlier resolution of vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police who does nothing other than preside over the killing of innocent Nigerians and consistent framing up of perceived political opponents of the President and outright disregard for constitutional authority, both executive and legislative.

“Finally, the National Assembly will not hesitate to evoke its Constitutional powers if nothing is done to address the above resolutions passed today”.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

