Navy Rating Stabs Woman to Death Over ‘Baaleship’ in Lagos

A Naval rating has reportedly stabbed Lagos Speaker’s aide’s sister to death.

The naval rating was alleged to have attacked the victim, Taibat Badru, with a knife and stabbed her in the back. The victim, who died of excessive blood loss, was said to have died at Alimosho General Hospital, Igando, Lagos.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Egan village, a coastal community in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The naval rating, whose identity was yet not known, was arrested by police operatives attached to Ilemba Hausa Division on Saturday and transferred to the SCIID on the instructions of the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal.

Edgal was said to have stepped into the matter following complaint by Musbau Rasak, an aide to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Though the cause of the scuffle that led to the incident was yet to be ascertained, but sources said it might not be unconnected with struggle for the Baaleship position in the community.

A source said: “The naval rating, who was recently deployed from Port Harcourt to Lagos, arrived the village in company with a friend, armed with a knife. On arrival at the village, the suspect bought some drinks and got himself drunk before embarking on the murderous act. The fight actually started between the suspect and son of the deceased woman, named Quadri.”

The source added that there had always been quarrels and fights between the two families struggling to become the baale.

The source added: “But this one that led to the death of the woman started between the naval man and the son of the deceased named Quadri. May be because he heard that they always insulted his father that was why he came to avenge the insult. He came to the village with one of his friends, with dagger in his pocket.

All of a sudden, we heard noise between him and Quadri. Quadri now ran into their house to inform his mother about the scuffle. The mother rushed out and grabbed hold of the naval rating.

The suspect suddenly brought out his dagger and stabbed her at the back. She started bleeding profusely. When efforts to stop the blood failed, sympathisers rushed her to the Igando General Hospital, where she eventually died.”

Meanwhile, Homicide detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos have started quizzing a naval rating, who allegedly stabbed a woman to death.

