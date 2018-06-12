Breaking News

NDLEA Destroys 10-hectare of Indian Hemp Farm in Osun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has destroyed a 10-hectare Indian hemp farm at Area 5, Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun.
The State Commander of the agency, Mr Egbeola Samuel, said 19.3 kg of already harvested Indian hemp was also seized at the farm while one suspect was arrested.
Samuel, who said the command was set to destroy more Indian hemp farms, solicited the support of the state government.
He, however, expressed gratitude to the state government for the support it rendered to the agency in carrying out its latest seizure.
The NDLEA boss also commended Mr Remi Kolajo, the Chairman of the Taskforce on Eradication of Planting, Distribution and Usage of Cannabis Sativa and Psychotropic Substances, for his support.
Samuel said the NDLEA would not relent in its efforts to make Osun a drug-free state.

