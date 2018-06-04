Niger Jailbreak: 200 Escaped, 19 Re-arrested – Police

The police in Niger State have confirmed that about 200 prisoners escaped in a jailbreak at the Minna Medium Security Prison on Sunday night.

The jailbreak which the prison authorities blamed on armed attackers who were said to have stormed the prison at about 8:00 p.m. One official was killed and including a motorcycle rider who had just dropped the killed prison warden.

Although the prison authorities are yet to provide details of the escaped inmates, the police in Niger provided the some details.

The police on Monday said they have taken measures to ensure the arrest of the 200 prisoners that escaped from the prison.

The State Commissioner of Police Dibal Yakadi, said that only 19 out of the 219 prisoners that escaped were re-arrested.

“We are working in collaboration with other security agencies in Niger State to make sure that we re-arrest the runaway inmates.

“The police has embarked on stop and search for all vehicles and also engaged personnel on motor and foot patrol to ensure that we apprehend these inmates,” he said.

Yakadi also said that the command has deployed its personnel to motor parks across the state to track the escaped prisoners.

He appealed to the general public to assist security agencies in tracking and apprehending the escaped prisoners.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

